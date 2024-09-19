Janhvi Kapoor Channels 'Mermaid-Core' In A Sea-Inspired Saree For Devara Promotions

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 19, 2024
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is showcasing back-to-back extravagant fashion moments during the promotions of her upcoming movie release, Devara
All images from Stylebyami | Instagram
As the actress is all set to mark her Tollywood debut alongside Jr NTR in the film, she is also taking her fashion style to new levels by adorning breathtaking couture pieces
In a recent appearance, the actress stunned in a sea-inspired custom ensemble from the bag of Indian ace designer Gaurav Gupta
Janhvi wore a pearl-adorned soft pastel saree featuring heavy pearl embellishments, intricate shiny embroidery, flowy silhouettes and beadwork
The drape was styled with a matching pearl-studded blouse and a sheer pallu boasting of thin pearl threadwork
The Dhadak star highlighted her ocean-core attire with statement pearl and diamond-studded earrings
The makeup surely did magic to Janhvi's look, with a glowy base, pink shimmering eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, rosy cheeks and glossy lips.
Keeping her hair in middle-parted soft waves, she channelled the desi mermaid core in her style
