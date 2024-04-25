Your Partner In Time: OnePlus Watch 2 Now In Nordic Blue

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 25, 2024
The OnePlus Watch 2 released in February, is now avaiable in Nordic Blue.
The new colour is reported to adhere to the design aesthetics of the OnePlus 12 lineup of smartphones.
The watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.
The device runs a Snapdragon Chipset.
Running on two operating system, the Watch offers a battery life of 100 hours.
The watch comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Apple Watch SE 2 are Watch 2's rivals.
The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999.
