An Adventure From Your Room: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 2024 (Video Game)

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 22, 2024
The action packed game was developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and directed by Mounir Radi
This single-player video game was produced by Abdelhak Elguess and composed by Mentrix, Gareth Coker.
The game is oriented in dynamic action combat and has a sheer variety of its platforming and traversal systems.
This a long Metroidvania game that has 9 major mission, with a compelling narrative.
The game gives you the ability to place persistent map markers using an available list of icons, each representing a different point of interest or curiosity.
Assassin's Creed Chronicles and Braid are some of the other adventure games in the market.
The standard edition of the game for Playstation is available at Rs 3,212.