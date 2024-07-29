Your Chase In Race: 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

By: G R Mukesh | July 29, 2024
The legend of the Corvette is back. The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a manifestation of the American Style.
Style is paramount as inside the car is embellished with sill plates and steering-wheel graphics.
The car is studded with LT7 5.5L DOHC V8 engine and provides edge-to-edge aerodynamics.
This engine can power the vehicle to produce the top performance of 1064-hp
The car can scale the speed of 0-100 Kmph in seconds and has a top speed of 346 Kmph.
It is a battle of Titans as the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 will take on the Ford Mustang.
The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is estimated to be priced at Rs 1.5 Crore.
