Your Bud On The Road: Moto Buds For An Immersive Experience

By: G R Mukesh | May 08, 2024
Motorola's contribution to the wireless audio universe: Moto Buds
With 9 hours of playtime and 50dB noise cancellation, one can immserse themselves, in the world of their chosing.
The Hi-res device requires a charging time of 90 minutes.
These sleek looking earbuds weigh 36 grams and are water repellent.
These buds come in three colours, namely Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue and Coral Peach.
The oneplus buds pro 2 and the realme buds air 5 are of the other alternatives in the market.
The Moto Buds are estimated to be priced starting at Rs 5,000.
