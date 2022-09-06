Yash Johar Birth Anniversary: Best movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2022
Dostana (1980) stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman . The film was Yash Johar's debut as a producer
Duniya (1984) is a hit action film starring Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Amrita Singh in lead roles
Muqaddar Ka Faisla (1987) is an action film starring Raaj Kumar, Raakhee, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Pran in pivotal roles
Agneepath (1990) was inspired by the life of a Mumbai gangster Manya Surve and the title was taken from a poem of the same name called Agneepath which was penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh's father
Gumrah (1993) is an action crime drama starring Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt. It was critically well received with major appreciation drawn towards Sridevi's performance
Duplicate (1998) stars Shah Rukh Khan opposite Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. In this film, SRK plays a dual role
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) was filmed in India, Mauritius and Scotland. The film was Yash Johar's son Karan Johar's directorial debut
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) was a blockbuster film that year. It grossed Rs 860.9 million worldwide
