Yami Gautam Birthday: Times when the actress stunned in red outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2022
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar turned 34 on November 28
She often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself. Yami has aced the bold look in red, not just once but many times. Take a look:
In 2021, she married filmmaker Aditya Dhar and wore her mother's red saree for the wedding rituals
This vintage background enhances her outfit and overall look
The actress has proved that red never gets too old
The diva looks royal in this red traditional outfit
Yami looked stunning in this red gown which she opted for a photoshoot
Yami often makes headlines for her dressing sense
She looked gorgeous as usual with minimal makeup look in this off-shoulder dress
We frequently see the diva in various shades of red since Yami thinks that the colour red makes people appear strong, daring, and courageous
Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!
Thanks For Reading!