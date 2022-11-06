Akshay Kumar-Yami Gautam sing, dance in new pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2022

Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam's pictures from a shoot have gone viral on the internet

In the photos, the actors can be seen singing and dancing their hearts out

Both of them can be seen twinning in matching thermals

The photos seem to be from one of their ad shoots

Meanwhile, Akshay and Yami are all set to share the screen in Oh My God 2

This is the first time that the duo will be seen starring in a film together

After multiple flops, Akshay's latest release 'Ram Setu' received a positive response from the masses

On the other hand, Yami was last seen in the film 'Dasvi', wherein she played a no-nonsense cop

