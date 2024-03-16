WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Road To The Final

By: Aakash Singh | March 16, 2024
Sajeevan Sajana smashed a last-ball six in the opening match of WPL 2024 as the Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Capitals bounced back by thrashing the UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in their next match. Radha Yadav starred with 4 wickets to bowl the Warriorz for 119.
(Credits: Twitter)
Delhi Capitals recorded their 2nd successive win over RCB. They batted first to rack up 194 in 20 overs and restricted RCB to 169.
(Credits: Twitter)
Meg Lanning starred with her 55 against the Gujarat Giants to propel the Delhi Capitals to 163 in 20 overs. In turn, the Capitals restricted Gujarat to only 138.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jemimah Rodrigues blasted 69 off only 33 deliveries to propel the Capitals to 192 in 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions struggled in their pursuit and managed only 163.
(Credits: Twitter)
UP Warriorz stunned the Delhi Capitals by 1 run after making only 138 by batting first. However, the Capitals were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
After losing by 1 run to the UP Warriorz, the Capitals prevailed by the same margin against RCB. The Capitals overcame Richa Ghosh's heroic 29-ball 51 to win the game.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shafali Verma flexed her muscles in Capitals' final league match against the Gujarat Giants. With Gujarat managing only 126 in 20 overs, Shafali blasted 71 off 37 balls to propel the Capitals to the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
