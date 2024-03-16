WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Road To The Final

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | March 16, 2024
Asha Shobana leaps in delight as she took a fifer to fashion RCB's 2-run victory over UP Warriorz. RCB made a modest 157, but managed to defend it successfully.
RCB registered their 2nd successive win of the season, beating the Gujarat Giants. Sophie Molineux played an integral role in fashioning the 7-wicket win, taking figures of 4-0-25-3 in a low-scoring contest.
The match against Delhi Capitals saw Smriti Mandhana make a solid 74 off 43 deliveries in pursuit of 195. However, RCB fell 25 runs short in the end.
RCB suffered their 2nd successive loss to the Mumbai Indians. With RCB managing only 131 in 20 overs, the defending champions chased it down as Amelia Kerr hit an explosive 44.
RCB beat UP Warriroz in their next match after a power-packed partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. It helped RCB post 198 in their 20 overs and restricted the Warriorz to 175.
The Gujarat Giants razed RCB's bowling unit, thanks to an opening partnership of 140 between Mooney and Woolvardt. In turn, RCB fell 19 runs while chasing 199.
Richa Ghosh hit a 29-ball 51 against the Delhi Capitals while chasing a stiff 182. However, RCB fell 1 run short, thanks to a last-ball run-out.
Ellyse Perry demolished Mumbai Indians with a spell for the ages in their last league game. Perry took figures of 4-0-15-6 and hit 40 off 38 balls to help RCB win by 7 wickets.
RCB put on an another outstanding display against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. With only 135 to defend, RCB played out of their skin to win by 5 runs and seal a spot in the final.
