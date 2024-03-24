Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Tripti Dimri To Aamir Khan

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 24, 2024

Mrunal Thakur wore a beige knitted round-neck top, which she paired with blue high-waist denim straight-legged jeans; however, the outfit did not complement her body.

Sushmita Sen wore a black top with black sweatpants and added a colourful jacket over it, which seemed unnecessary and did not flatter the whole look.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan wore a denim-on-denim look, she could've opted for a long jacket instead of a cropped one.

Animal star Tripti Dimrii's whole outfit seemed disappointing.

Aamir Khan, who usually wears quirky printed pants; however, this time, his printed T-shirt and colourful harem pants did not go well as a whole.

Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow kurta set, but the length of her pants looked not-so-appealing. 

Thanks For Reading!

