Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: From Tripti Dimri To Aamir Khan

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 24, 2024
Mrunal Thakur wore a beige knitted round-neck top, which she paired with blue high-waist denim straight-legged jeans; however, the outfit did not complement her body.
Sushmita Sen wore a black top with black sweatpants and added a colourful jacket over it, which seemed unnecessary and did not flatter the whole look.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan wore a denim-on-denim look, she could've opted for a long jacket instead of a cropped one.
Animal star Tripti Dimrii's whole outfit seemed disappointing.
Aamir Khan, who usually wears quirky printed pants; however, this time, his printed T-shirt and colourful harem pants did not go well as a whole.
Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow kurta set, but the length of her pants looked not-so-appealing.
