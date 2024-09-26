World Tourism Day 2024: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In This Year's Host Country Georgia

By: Sunanda Singh | September 26, 2024
Georgia, a small country in Eastern Europe and West Asia, is a host country of World Tourism Day. On the occasion of World Tourism Day, which is observed on September 27 every year, explore some of the best places in Georgia, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Gergeti Trinity Church, a stunning architectural marvel nestled amidst verdant landscapes and towering mountains, is a sight to behold. This 14th-century church is a testament to Georgia's rich history and cultural heritage.
Ananuri is considered a beautiful place. It is famous for its lakes, which provide mesmerising views of the surroundings.
Augusta, one of Georgia's oldest cities, is a treasure trove of history and culture. The city is adorned with numerous historical buildings that bear witness to its rich past, making it a compelling destination for history enthusiasts.
Tbilisi is another place to visit in the country. The country's capital is located on the bank of the Kura River, and it has numerous churches, including the Anchiskhati Basilica.
Atlanta is the best place to explore for history enthusiasts. It also has museums and historical buildings, including the Georgi State Capitol.
Batumi, situated on the Black Sea, is one of the best places for nature lovers; it is known for its numerous beautiful beaches.
Vardzia, a cave city, is best for history enthusiasts and nature lovers. The monastery site dates back to the 12th century.
