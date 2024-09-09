IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Puducherry

By: Sunanda Singh | September 09, 2024
Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, is a Union Territory situated in Tamil Nadu and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. The next slides mention some of the best sites in the UT.
Canva
The Matirmandir is a serene place located in Auroville. The golden globe radiates positivity in the surroundings.
The Sacred Heart Basilica, also known as the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, is situated in the south boulevard of Puducherry. It was built in the 1800s and is known for its architecture.
Canva
Immaculate Conception Cathedral is also known as Samba Kovil. The white religious monument is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Canva
Shri Vedapureeswarar temple is a magnificent temple which is home to Lord Shiva. The Hindu temple is situated in Thiruvenkadu and is approximately 102 km away from Puducherry.
Trawell.in
Promenade Beach is also known as Rock Beach. It is one of the most popular beaches in Puducherry. The beach provides mesmerising view of its surroundings.
Canva
Our Lady of Angels Church, also known as White Chapel, is considered one of the oldest churches in the UT.
Canva
Varaha Cave is a rock-cut temple in the Kancheepuram District. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 7th century and lies on the outskirts of Puducherry.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!