IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Landmarks In Chhattisgarh

By: Rahul M | September 08, 2024
Chhattisgarh is known for its culture, tradition and historical sites. Here are some of the places you can explore in the state.
Bastar Palace is located in Jagdalpur. It is considered as one of the most important historical landmarks in the city.
Narayanpal Temple, built by Mumundadevi in the 11th century, is home to Lord Vishnu and is the best place to seek solace.
Shri Dewrani Jethani Temple, which is situated in Tala, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It was built by the queens of Rajprasahad in the 5th and 6th centuries.
Kawardha Palace, situated in Kawardha town, is another site to explore in the state. The Palace was built by Maharaja Dharamraj Singh in 1930.
Bhoramdeo Temple is an ancient temple which is home to Lord Shiva. The temple is known for its magnificent architecture.
The Dholkal Ganpati Temple is a sacred abode of Lord Ganesha. It is surrounded by valleys and lush greenery and offers a serene setting for spiritual contemplation.
The Lakshmana Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and a testament to the architectural prowess of ancient India, is a must-visit for its stunning red brick structure.
