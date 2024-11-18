World Toilet Day 2024: Check Out 5 Toilet-Inspired Restaurants In The World

By: Rahul M | November 18, 2024
Every year, World Toilet Day is observed on November 19 to raise awareness about the need for everyone to have basic access to sanitation and hygiene promotion
Canva and File images
World Toilet Day reminds us everything we eat ends up in the toilet. These restaurant owners took it further—why not eat from toilet bowls too? Check out five toilet-theme restaurants worldwide:
The Crazy Toilet Cafe in Moscow, Russia, features toilet-themed decor and food that looks unappetising but reportedly tastes good. Drinks are even served in urinals!
T-Bowl in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is another on the list. It has toilet-themed chairs, sink tables, tub-shaped utensils, and poop-like food that isn’t actually poop
Magic Restroom Cafe in LA serves quirky dishes like "Golden Poop Rice" and "Bloody Number Two" ice cream. Inspired by Asian toilet-themed restaurants, it brings the concept to the US
Next, Das Klo in Berlin, Germany, is a toilet-themed bar with creepy dummies on the walls. Guests drink beer from urine bottles and eat off hospital trays
W'Duck in Matosinhos, Portugal combines fine dining with toilet seats for chairs. The decor and food, however, remain upscale and lavish
