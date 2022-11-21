World Television Day: Bollywood actors who started their journey from TV

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
21st November is observed as World Television Day. This day is celebrated to honor the importance and impact of television in our lives. So, to mark this day, let's look at the journey of famous Bollywood celebs who started with TV.
Shah Rukh Khan became a household name during the '80s and '90s with his television show 'Fauji'. Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with 'Deewana'. Since then, he has continued to win our hearts with his charismatic performances
Sushant Singh Rajput started his journey on TV with shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.' He then made his debut in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' which was a critical and commercial success
In 1995, Vidya Balan made her acting debut in the sitcom 'Hum Paanch.' She then made her film debut with the feature film 'Parineeta.' After that, the actress didn't look back and became renowned for her powerful portrayals of women in movies
Ayushmann Khurrana entered television with the shows like 'Roadies', 'Kayamath', 'Ek Thi Rajkumari' and others. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012 and since then impressed the audience with his acting
Irrfan Khan, who left us too soon but left us with wonderful memories of the many movies he starred in and won our hearts with his enlivening performances. The actor started his career in 1988 with 'Salaam Bombay' did several historical dramas, including 'Chanakya', 'Bharat Ek Khoj', and the 'Mahabharata'
Yami Gautam is also among those actors who started her career with TV shows. She was featured in 'Chaand ke Paar Chalo', 'CID', and many more. Yami made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor' along with Ayushmann Khurana
One of the rare actresses who seamlessly made the switch from television to movies is Mouni Roy. With Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she made her acting debut in 2006, and she hasn't looked back since
From 'Kumkum Bhagya' to 'Sita Ramam', the journey of television star Mrunal Thakur, who has come a long in her career. She debuted in 2019 with the film 'Super 30' and hasn't looked back since
Thanks For Reading!