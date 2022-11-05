Bollywood actors who played ghosts on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022

From scary to funny, over the years Bollywood has given us some of the most memorable ghost characters. So let's take a look at some actors who have played ghosts on screen...

Katrina Kaif played the role of a ghost named Ragini Maheshwari in her latest release 'Phone Bhoot'

Tabu played an eerie ghost in the 2022 released superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Shraddha Kapoor aced the role of a wandering ghost in the horror comedy film 'Stree'

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a friendly ghost in the movie 'Bhootnath'

Vidya Balan played the role of Avni, possessed by Manjulika's spirit in the cult film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Salman Khan played a comical ghost in the film 'Hello Brother'

Kareena Kapoor played the role of a ghost in the 2012 film 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within'

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a Rajasthani ghost in the 1977 fantasy film 'Paheli'

Parineeti Chopra played the role of a ghost in the 2017 released horror action comedy film 'Golmaal Again'

Anushka Sharma played the role of a spirit in 'Phillauri'

Tripti Dimri played the role of a witch in the supernatural thriller 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma sent shivers down the spine with her portrayal of a demonic spirited human in the supernatural horror film 'Pari'

Janhvi Kapoor played a daunting ghost in the horror comedy 'Roohi'

Both Huma Qureshi and Konkona Sen Sharma played the role of witches in the supernatural thriller film 'Ek Thi Daayan'

