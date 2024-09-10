World Suicide Prevention Day: Daily Habits to Strengthen Your Mental Health

By: Rahul M | September 10, 2024
World Suicide Prevention Day is annually observed on September 10 to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health struggles. Here are daily habits to practice for better mental health:
All images from Canva
Spending five minutes daily to practice meditation and mindfulness can help reduce stress and anxiety
Physical activity and exercises have a profound impact on mental health as they boost your mood, improve sleep quality and reduce anxiety
Having a balanced meal with all the essential nutrition can help brain function and support better mental health
Social interactions are crucial for mental well-being. Make time to nurture relationships with family and friends and seek professional support when needed
We often overlook the fact that quality sleep is beneficial for mental health. Make a sleep schedule by sleeping on time and waking up on time, providing your mind and body with rest
Lastly, practice reading positive quotes, daily affirmations and books that will boost your mind and make you feel confident
Thanks For Reading!