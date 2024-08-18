World Sanskrit Day: Facts About The Oldest Language Of The World

By: Rahul M | August 18, 2024
World Sanskrit Day, or Sanskrit Diwas, is annually observed on August 31. Here are some amazing facts you need to know about the oldest language in the world
All images from Canva
Sanskrit was originally known as Vedic Sanskrit between 1700 and 1200 BCE, and it was passed down orally as a part of the Vedic chanting traditions
Sanskrit has been written in the Devanagari script and many other regional scripts
Like Greek and Latin, Sanskrit belongs to the group of early Indo-European languages
The language with the largest vocabulary in the world is Sanskrit
As per a Forbes Magazine study, Sanskrit is among the most computer-friendly languages
Numerous English words have originated from Sanskrit. It is also Uttarakhand's second official state language after Hindi
