World Rainforest Day 2026: Why It Is Observed On June 22?

By: Sunanda Singh | June 22, 2026
World Rainforest Day is observed every year on June 22 to raise awareness about the importance of rainforests and the urgent need to protect them.
Canva
The day highlights the critical role these ecosystems play in maintaining the Earth's climate, supporting biodiversity, and sustaining millions of people worldwide.
The observance was established by the environmental organisation Rainforest Partnership in 2017. Since then, World Rainforest Day has served as a global platform to educate people about the threats facing rainforests, including deforestation.
This year, World Rainforest Day's theme is "The Forest Within You." It highlights our deep, inherent connection to these vital ecosystems.
On World Rainforest Day 2026, environmental groups, governments, schools, and communities across the globe will organise awareness campaigns, tree-planting drives, educational programs, and conservation initiatives.
These activities aim to encourage individuals and organisations to take action in preserving rainforest ecosystems for future generations.
The Amazon Rainforest in South America, the Congo Basin in Africa, and the rainforests of Southeast Asia are among the world's most significant rainforest regions.
Thanks For Reading!