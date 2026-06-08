World Ocean Day 2026: Know Date, Origin, Significance & Key Facts To Know About The Lifeline Of The Blue Planet

By: Rahul M | June 08, 2026
World Ocean Day is observed every year on June 8. The Significant day highlights the importance of oceans and encourages collective action for their protection.
Canva
This global day holds even greater significance as concerns over climate change, pollution, and marine biodiversity loss continue to grow.
Canva
This year's theme for World Ocean Day is "Reimagine: Beyond the world we know, a new relationship with our ocean."
Canva
Tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton generate around 50 to 80 per cent of the Earth's oxygen.
Canva
The Mariana Trench's Challenger Deep reaches almost 11,000 meters below sea level, which is deeper than Mount Everest is tall.
Canva
The oceans absorb more than 90 per cent of the excess heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions, helping regulate global temperatures.
Canva
Despite its massive size, humans have explored less than 5 per cent of the ocean.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!