World Ocean Day 2026: Know Date, Origin, Significance & Key Facts To Know About The Lifeline Of The Blue Planet

By: Rahul M | June 08, 2026

World Ocean Day is observed every year on June 8. The Significant day highlights the importance of oceans and encourages collective action for their protection.

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This global day holds even greater significance as concerns over climate change, pollution, and marine biodiversity loss continue to grow.

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This year's theme for World Ocean Day is "Reimagine: Beyond the world we know, a new relationship with our ocean."

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Tiny marine organisms called phytoplankton generate around 50 to 80 per cent of the Earth's oxygen.

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The Mariana Trench's Challenger Deep reaches almost 11,000 meters below sea level, which is deeper than Mount Everest is tall.

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The oceans absorb more than 90 per cent of the excess heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions, helping regulate global temperatures.

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Despite its massive size, humans have explored less than 5 per cent of the ocean.

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