World Premiere Of Volkswagan's Electric Future ID.2 Concept

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 11, 2024
Volkswagen has stated that by 2030, it wants to sell 80 percent of all electric vehicles in Europe, with over three million of those vehicles being built at its facilities in Spain.
A dial controller is located between the front seats, and the gear selector has been relocated to a stalk mounted on the steering column than ID.3's dash-integrated rocker switch.
Simple physical switches for heated seat controls and front-occupant temperature adjustment are located beneath the central display of the ID.2all concept.
Although the ID.2 is marketed as a more cost-effective ID offering, The configurability of the two dash screens—a 12.9-inch infotainment screen and a 10.9-inch driver's screen—is excellent.
The single front-mounted motor of the concept generates 223 horsepower and has a 0-62 mph time of about seven seconds. There will be two sizes for the battery pack: 38 and 56 kWh.
Under the second row, there's a new 50-liter storage space and an adjustable boot floor;
Beyond the side windows are where the rear door handles are "hidden." Additionally, a new take on the iconic C-pillar from the Golf
