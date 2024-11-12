World Pneumonia Day: 7 Tips To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

By: Rahul M | November 12, 2024
Every year, World Pneumonia Day, is observed on November 12. On this day check out seven tips to keep your heart healthy, to stay away from Pneumonia:
Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke to improve lung health and lower the risk of lung disease, like cancer and COPD
Exercise regularly to strengthen your lungs and boost oxygen flow. Activities like brisk walking, swimming and aerobics help keep your lungs healthy
Practice deep breathing exercises daily to expand lung capacity, improve oxygen intake and reduce stress
Avoid excessive exposure to pollutants like dust, chemicals and smoke to protect your lungs. Use air purifiers, avoid harsh cleaners and reduce time in polluted areas
Stay hydrated to help thin mucus and clear toxins from your lungs. Drink enough water daily for healthy lung function
Get vaccinated and maintain good hygiene to protect lung health. Regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with sick people can help prevent infections like the flu and viral disease
Eat a lung-healthy diet with antioxidant-rich foods like leafy greens, fruits and foods high in vitamins C and E to protect lung tissue. Omega-3 foods, such as salmon and walnuts, can also help reduce inflammation and support lung health
