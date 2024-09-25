Avoid These 5 Mistakes To Boost Your Lung Health

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 25, 2024
Needless to say, lungs play a vital role in the functioning of your body
Apart from providing oxygen to your body, it also filters the toxins and purifies the blood. Here are mistakes you should avoid to promote healthy lungs
If you are a smoker, quitting would be the best decision for your lungs. if you are not a smoker, avoid passive smoking
Avoid exposure to pollutants. Make sure you use house is properly ventilated. Try not neglecting air quality and make sure you are breathing fresh air
You might not realise this but good posture is also important for functioning of lungs. Bad posture can compress your lungs, limiting their ability to expand. Incorporate regular exercise
Ignoring respiratory symptoms is never a good idea. Persistent coughing, shortness of breath, or chest pain may delay the diagnosis of serious lung conditions. Early detection can help you cure any diseases
Shallow breathing reduces oxygen intake and lung efficiency. Incorporating breathing exercises, such as diaphragmatic breathing, or yoga helps expand lung capacity and improve oxygenation