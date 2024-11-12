World Pneumonia Day: 5 Healthy Habits To Boost Your Lung Health

By: Rahul M | November 12, 2024
World Pneumonia Day is observed on November 12. It provides an annual forum for the world in the fight against pneumonia
It is a common disease that can attack an individual's immune system and cause serious infection in one's lungs. Here are 5 habits that will boost your lung health and keep you healthy
Practice deep breathing exercises daily. Breathing deeply helps expand the lungs fully and strengthens them over time. Practice 'Anulom-Vilom' everyday for healthy and clean lungs
Wash hands often to reduce your risk of respiratory infections, which can damage the lungs
Use air purifiers, avoid strong chemical cleaners, and keep windows open for ventilation to reduce indoor pollutants
Eat foods rich in antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables, which help protect lung tissue from damage.
Smoking damages lung tissues, making it harder to breathe. Avoid smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke
