World Of Volvo: The Musuem Showcasing The Swedish Legend

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 02, 2024

Volvo Experimental Safety Car (1972) As the name suggests, this car, was one of the first to experiment with airbags, a rear-view camera, anti-lock brakes.

Autocar

Volvo Environmental Concept Car (1992) The car and its makers were way ahead of time,as this car was made out of recycled material.

Autocar

Volvo P1800 S (1961) This sports car put the Swedish carmaker on the global mobility map.

Autocar

Volvo PV445 Duett (1953) Developed towards the end of the second world war, this vehicle turned out to be Volvo's first profitable car.

Autocar

Volvo LV4 (1928) This vintage truck deployed a 28bhp motor bettering its predecessor.

Autocar

Volvo PV36 'Carioca' (1935) With a streamlined body, the car is said to have sold a total of 500 units.

Autocar

Volvo Penta Aquamatic (1959) Last but not the least, this boat was introduced with a revolutionary engine with fuel efficiency.

Autocar

