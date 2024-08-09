World Lion Day 2024: Interesting Facts About Lion You Didn't Know Before

By: Rahul M | August 09, 2024
Every year, World Lion Day is observed on August 10 to increase public awareness of the need to conserve lions and their natural environments. Here are interesting facts about the king of the jungle you should know
All images from Canva
After tigers, lions are the second-largest big cat species in the world
A lion can jump up to a maximum height of 36 feet
Despite being referred to as "the king of the jungle," lions do not actually live in forests. They often reside in plain grasslands
There were more than 200,000 lions in Africa a century ago. There are currently only 15,000–32,000 remaining
African lions, both male and female, have a maximum weight of 250 kg and 150 kg, respectively
In order to survive, lions require a large amount of food—they can consume up to 40 kg, or approximately 25% of their body weight, in one meal
A lion's roar may be heard from up to five miles (8 km) away, and its maximum volume is 114 decibels
