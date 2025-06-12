World Day Against Child Labour 2025: Everything To Know About History, Significance And More

By: Sunanda Singh | June 12, 2025
World Against Child Labour Day is observed every year on June 12. This year, the theme of significant days is 'Progress is clear, but there's more to do: let's speed up efforts.'
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of these children.
The World Day Against Child Labour provides an opportunity to gain further support from individual governments and the ILO social partners, civil society, and others.
In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which was to eliminate child labour in all forms by 2025.
The target of this Goal is to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor.
Africa and, Asia and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide.
According to the census of India, 2011, there are 1.01 crore child labourers in India.
