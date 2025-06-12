World Day Against Child Labour 2025: Everything To Know About History, Significance And More

By: Sunanda Singh | June 12, 2025

World Against Child Labour Day is observed every year on June 12. This year, the theme of significant days is 'Progress is clear, but there's more to do: let's speed up efforts.'

Canva

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of these children.

Canva

The World Day Against Child Labour provides an opportunity to gain further support from individual governments and the ILO social partners, civil society, and others.

Canva

In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which was to eliminate child labour in all forms by 2025.

Canva

The target of this Goal is to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor.

Canva

Africa and, Asia and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide.

Canva

According to the census of India, 2011, there are 1.01 crore child labourers in India.

Canva

Thanks For Reading!

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer
Find out More