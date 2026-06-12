World Against Child Labour Day 2026: Why It Is Observed On July 12?

By: Sunanda Singh | June 12, 2026
World Against Child Labour Day is observed every year on June 12. This year, the theme of significant days is "Red card to child labour: Fair play for children, decent work for adults"
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The International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of these children.
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The World Day Against Child Labour provides an opportunity to gain further support from individual governments and the ILO social partners, civil society, and others.
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