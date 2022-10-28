Women who have accused Harvey Weinstein

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022
At the rise of the Me too movement more than a dozen actresses came forward with allegations ranging from rape to sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein
The 'Scream' actress Rose McGowan was one of the first people who spoke against Harvey. The actress accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997 when she was 23 years old
Angelina Jolie claimed that she was propositioned by Weinstein in a hotel room in 1998
Gwyneth Paltrow says Weinstein asked her to give him a massage in his hotel suite and after she refused he violently screamed at her for a long time, eventually, Brad Pitt (her boyfriend at the time) had to step in to save her
'The Pulp Fiction' actress Uma Thurman accused Weinstein of forcing himself on her in a hotel room during the 1990s
Model Cara Delevingne alleged the producer forcefully kissed her in a hotel room and she somehow managed to escape him
Actress Annabella Sciorra alleged that Weinstein forced himself into her apartment in 1992 and raped her
Salma Hayek claimed that she turned down several sexual advances from Weinstein while making the 2002 film 'Frida'. Salma said his persuasion tactics included threats
Mira Sorvino worked with Weinstein on movies like '69', 'Blue in the Face', 'Beautiful Girls', and 'Mimic'. She was among the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017 and several directors have since admitted to blacklisting her at Weinstein's request
Italian actress Asia Argento alleged that Weinstein had raped her in a hotel room
Actress Paz de la Huerta accused Weinstein of raping her twice in New York in 2010
Actress Rosanna Arquette alleged that she rejected Weinstein's advances and as a result, her acting career suffered
Over 80 women in the film industry eventually accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior
Thanks For Reading!