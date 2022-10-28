In Pics: A tour inside Rishi Sunak's new home tour '10 Downing Street'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2022

New British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his family are all set to move into the flat above number 10 Downing Street, despite owning a string of luxury properties

10 Downing Street is situated in the City of Westminster, London. The house is over 300 years old and contains approximately 100 rooms

The Grand Staircase captures centuries of British political history, stretching all the way back to Sir Robert Walpole, who is regarded as the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The yellow wall against the grand staircase has the portraits of all the Prime Ministers who have served the United Kingdom in chronological order

At the rear, there is an interior courtyard of half acre

The largest is the Pillared room in the house. A Persian carpet covers the floor and the room is furnished with a few chairs and sofas around the walls. This room is typically used to receive guests

The Cabinet room is a simple rectangular space. Here, the table is surrounded by carved, solid mahogany chairs that date from the Gladstone era

The state dining room is a spacious room with oak paneling and semi-cylindrical moldings which can accommodate up to 65 guests

Despite its size and convenience, only a few early prime ministers lived at 10 Downing Street. Number 10 was scheduled to be demolished several times, but the property survived and is now registered under the government's name

