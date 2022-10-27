FIFA U-17 WWC: Spain's late strike shocks Germany; joins Colombia in final

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2022
Spain, which reached its third final at this level, can now defend its crown at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday
Both teams, Spain and Germany delivered with a full-throttle approach from the start to finish
In the 20th minute, Alber hit a stunning volley into the net, but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR check of over five minutes
In the second half, Spain substitute Olaya Enrique’s whizzed a free-kick over the crossbar
In the 75th minute, Alber twisted and turned away from her markers before unleashing a shot, which was pouched low by Fuente on the second attempt
Spain’s two substitutes, Lucia Corrales and creator Ainhoa Alguacil, combined to deliver the killer blow
Alguacil skillfully evaded her marker and fired in a low cross around the six-yard area, where Corrales guided it into the net with the outside of her side foot
Corrales turned super-sub as her goal downed a resolute Germany in the semifinal
Spanish players celebrate their victory against Germany during the FIFA U-17 Women’s Semi-Final match played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margaon, Wednesday
