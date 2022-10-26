In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, she later shared glimpses of the intimate celebrations

Instagram

Priyanka was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra in the Diwali rituals

Instagram

The entire family wore matching outfits and Priyanka was seen in a golden white three piece co-ord set

Instagram

Nick also treated his fans with family pictures from Diwali puja on his Instagram handle

Instagram

Priyanka hid her daughters face in all the pictures with a white heart emoticon

Instagram

Priyanka was seen performing puja while holding baby Malti in her arms

Instagram

'Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. From ours to yours. Love and light' Priyanka captioned her photos as she posed with her family

Instagram

The Diwali Puja took place in Priyanka and Nick's LA home

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra had earlier celebrated Diwali by thanking Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman elected to the New York State Assembly

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

