In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, she later shared glimpses of the intimate celebrations
Priyanka was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra in the Diwali rituals
The entire family wore matching outfits and Priyanka was seen in a golden white three piece co-ord set
Nick also treated his fans with family pictures from Diwali puja on his Instagram handle
Priyanka hid her daughters face in all the pictures with a white heart emoticon
Priyanka was seen performing puja while holding baby Malti in her arms
'Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. From ours to yours. Love and light' Priyanka captioned her photos as she posed with her family
The Diwali Puja took place in Priyanka and Nick's LA home
Priyanka Chopra had earlier celebrated Diwali by thanking Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman elected to the New York State Assembly
