Women Authors Dominate The Booker Prize 2024; Check Out The Shortlist Here 

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 17, 2024
Booker Prize 2024, the world's most influential prize for a single work of friction, is out. And for the first time in history, women authors have majorly dominated the list with their exceptional novels. Check out the shortlist here:
Martha | Instagram
Percival Everett's James, a reference to Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, has earned a spot on the list. This novel is written from the perspective of Jim, the runaway slave, offering a fresh take on the classic story. Everett is an acclaimed American writer
Aliencatsbookempire | Instagram
English novelist Samantha Hervey also bagged a spot on the list with the novel Orbital. The book talks about the story of a team of astronauts in the International Space Station
Neadaread | Instagram
Next is Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner, a thrilling spy novel that follows an American woman who invades a radical anarchist collective in rural France. Rachel Kushner is a renowned American writer
Bookishandbored | Instagram
Also on the list of Booker Prize is Held by Anna Michaels, a captivating family saga that delves into the memories and experiences of four generations. Michaels is a Canadian poet and novelist
Varnika | Instagram
Another woman author taking centre stage on the list is Yael van der Wouden's novel The Safekeep. Interestingly, this is also the first time a female writer from the Netherlands bagged a place on this list
Zubscovered | Instagram
Stone Yard Devotion by Charlotte Woods is another standout on the list. The novel tells the story of a middle-aged woman who seeks refuge in a convent in New South Wales. Charlotte Woods is a celebrated Australian novelist
Nathan | Instagram
