National Book Lover's Day: Popular Romance Novels You Must Read

By: Rahul M | August 08, 2024
Every year, August 9 is observed as National Book Lovers Day to celebrate reading and literature. While romance novels are popular, explore renowned authors' best works in this genre
Canva
If you haven't read Colleen Hoover's romance book "It Ends with Us," you should start it today. Hoover described it as "the hardest book I've ever written"
Al images from Pinterest
Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" is a classic story about love, miscommunication, and social expectations centres around Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, which continues to be an essential part of romantic literature
American writer Casey McQuiston's LGBT romance book "Red, White & Royal Blue" features American first son Alex Claremont-Diaz and British prince Prince Henry falling in love with each other and the rest you need to read
"Me Before You" is a book by author Jojo Moyes. It is a touching tale of Louisa Clark and Will Traynor that delves into themes of love, disability, and the healing power of relationships
"The Kiss Quotient" by Helen Hoang narrates the story of a succeeding Asperger's syndrome woman, Stella Lane, who hires a male guide to assist her with intimacy and dating, which results in an unexpected romantic relationship
If you love enemies to lover romance books, then you must read "The Hating Game" by Sally Thorne
Thanks For Reading!