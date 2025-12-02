Winter Travel: Astounding Places To Explore Around Dispur

By: Sunanda Singh | December 02, 2025
Jagannath Temple is a magnificent temple located in Dibrugarh. The revered temple is home to Lord Jagannath, a replica of Odisha's Jagannath Puri.
Assam is one of India's seven sisters. It is famous for its tea plantations, rivers, natural beauties, religious monuments and Kamakhaya Temple is one of them. The temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth, which is also considered as one of the oldest and sacred religious sites.
Kaziranga National Park is one of the most significant National parks in India. It is home to numerous wildlife animals, including one-horned rhinoceros.
Umananda Island is a small island in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. Along with its beauty, the island is also known for holding an ancient Shiva Parvati temple.
Panipur Waterfalls is another beautiful destination to explore. It is situated in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.
Corramore Tea Garden, which is situated in the Darrang district, is known for its beautiful landscape and tea production.
Talaltal Ghar, situated in Rangpur, is an example of Tai Ahom architecture and is considered the largest monument constructed in the Ahom era.
