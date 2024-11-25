Winter Travel: 9 Must-Visit Astounding Places In Uttrakhand

By: Sunanda Singh | November 25, 2024
Uttarakhand is a marvelous place to travel in winter, especially for those who love snow-covered landscapes and cold weather. The next slides mention some of the beautiful destinations to explore in the state.
Almora is a serene destination in Uttarakhand, surrounded by majestic mountains, rivers, and lush greenery.
Kedarnath Temple is one of the most revered temples and one of Shiva's twelve jyotirlingas. It is situated in the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini River.
Kwani Bugyal is another famous destination for trekking, like Gurso Bugyal. The area is surrounded by mountains, valleys, and their allies.
Auli in Uttarakhand is a winter paradise with breathtaking snowy landscapes. It's ideal for camping, stargazing, and it's one of the best destinations for skiing adventures.
Devprayag is a town which is situated near Tehri City. It is a place where two majestic rivers, Alaknanda and Bhagirathi meet to form the holy Ganga.
Mussoorie, located near Dehradun city, is a charming hill station that captivates visitors with its majestic mountains, lush greenery, and stunning natural beauty.
Rishikesh, a holy city, which is known as the Yoga Capital of the World, is situated near Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun. It is one of the best sites for spiritual and nature lovers.
Nainital is a serene hill station known for its lakes and lush greenery. It is another place to visit in the state.
Shri Tungnath Temple is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. It is one of the highest Shiva temples in the world.
