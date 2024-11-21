IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Visit In Guwahati During Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 21, 2024

If you want to explore Assam, Guwahati is one of the best places to start your journey. The following slides mention some of the best places in the city.

Maa Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth, which is also considered one of the oldest and most sacred religious sites.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the popular wildlife sanctuaries with the highest density of the Greater One Horned Rhinoceros in India. It is a must-visit place for nature lovers.

Umananda Island is a small island in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. Along with its beauty, the island is also known for holding an ancient Shiva Parvati temple.

The Guwahati Planetarium is another place to visit in Assam. It is a center for astronomical research and education.

Assam State Museum is another place to visit, especially for history enthusiasts. The museum showcases the state's rich culture, historical displays and more.

The Basistha temple, or Basistha Ashram, is a famous pilgrimage site in Guwahati. The temple is home to Lord Shiva.

ISKCON Guwahati which is also known as Sri Rukmini Krishna Temple, is situated in the heart of Guwahati. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishan and Goddess Radha.

