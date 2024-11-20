Winter Travel: 7 Mesmerising Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh

By: Sunanda Singh | November 20, 2024
Himachal Pradesh, a gem in India's tourism landscape, is one of the best places to visit in winter. The following slides present some of the stunning locations within the state.
Canva
Jibhi Waterfall is one of the best sites which is located in the Banjar Valley of Himachal Pradesh.
Canva
The Beas River is an important river that flows through the state's capital, enhancing the area's lush greenery. It is one of the best places for nature lovers.
Canva/Tripadvisor
Palampur Tea Garden, which is situated in Kagra, is one of the best-known places in Himachal Pradesh. It is well-known for its organic methods and is located on the outskirts of Dharamshala.
Instagram/ @ansta_vista
Dainkund Peak is known for its panoramic views. It is considered the highest peak in Dalhousie and is located on the outskirts of Khajjiar.
X/ WanderTrust
Kinnaur Kailash is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is considered a sacred place, especially for Hindus, and is famous for its natural beauty.
Parashar Lake is a pristine freshwater lake in the Mandi district. Its tranquil beauty and breathtaking views make it a perfect spot for nature lovers and peace seekers.
Canva
Bhimakali Temple is another spiritual site in Mandi known for its architecture.
Canva
