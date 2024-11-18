Winter Travel: 7 Astounding Sites To Explore In Shimla

By: Sunanda Singh | November 18, 2024

Himachal Pradesh is the Fairy Land of India. This magnificent place is known for its pure beauty and snowy region. Explore some of the beautiful sights mentioned in the next slides.

Kali Bari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. The ancient temple was built by a Bengali Brahmin, Ram Charan Brahamchari.

Chadwick Falls is situated in Shimla and is also known as one of the popular places in Himachal Pradesh.

Christ Church, one of the oldest churches in Shimla, stands as a testament to the region's rich history. This ancient church is a spiritual haven for those who seek solace.

Army Heritage Museum is located in the Annadale suburb of Shimla City, Himachal Pradesh. It is dedicated to the Indian Army.

Jakhu Temple is home to Lord Hanuman and is considered one of the oldest temples in Shimla.

The Beas River is considered an important river. The majestic river flows from the state's capital, making its surroundings lush greenery.

Summer Hill is a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. It is located a stone's throw from the city.

