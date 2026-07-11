Why World Population Day Is Observed? Know 2026 Theme, Significance And More

By: Rahul M | July 11, 2026
World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 to raise awareness about population issues and their impact on society.
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The significant day was established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989 to promote family planning, reproductive health, gender equality and sustainable development.
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The theme for World Population Day 2026 is Realising the hopes and aspirations of young people – today and for the future.
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The day also promotes awareness about critical issues such as reproductive health, gender equality, human rights and sustainable resource management.
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The UN started observing World Population Day on July 11, 1990, in more than 90 countries.
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The observance was inspired by Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, which marked the approximate date when the global population first reached 5 billion people.
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This year's theme highlights the need to empower today's youth to make informed choices about their health, education and families, so they can shape a hopeful future and support sustainable population growth.
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Thanks For Reading!