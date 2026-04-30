Why International Jazz Day Is Observed On April 30?

By: Rahul M | April 30, 2026
International Jazz Day is observed on April 30 each year to honour jazz as a unifying global art form.
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Established by UNESCO in 2011, the day highlights jazz’s role in promoting peace, cultural dialogue, and freedom of expression.
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Celebrations include concerts, workshops, and educational events worldwide, recognising the genre’s influence across cultures and generations.
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The 2026 celebration of the significant day marks 15 years of promoting peace and dialogue in more than 190 countries.
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The annual International Jazz Day celebration highlights the power of jazz and its role in promoting peace, diversity and respect for human dignity.
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The UNESCO Creative Cities Network's Jazz Day Relay highlights the theme "Music Moves the Goals".
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The word jazz likely originated from the 19th-century slang term "jasm" or "jism," which meant energy,
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