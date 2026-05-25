Who Was Rash Behari Bose? Key Facts About The Fearless Revolutionary On His 140th Birth Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | May 25, 2026
Ras Behari Bose was one of India’s most influential freedom fighters who played a major role in organising revolutionary activities against British rule during the early 20th century.
File photo
On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Ras Behari Bose, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the leader. He strengthened India-Japan ties and became a respected figure in Japan
Born on May 25, 1886, in Bengal, he became associated with secret revolutionary groups and was known for his daring anti-British operations.
Ras Behari Bose is best remembered for planning the 1912 assassination attempt on then-Viceroy Lord Hardinge in Delhi.
After British authorities intensified their search for him, he escaped to Japan in 1915, where he continued supporting India’s independence movement from abroad.
In Japan, Bose helped unite Indian revolutionaries and laid the foundation for the Indian Independence League.
He later played a key role in forming the Indian National Army (INA) before handing over leadership to Subhas Chandra Bose in 1943.
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