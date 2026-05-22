Raja Ram Mohan Roy Birth Anniversary: Key Facts About The Man Behind Abolition Of 'Sati Pratha' On His Birth Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | May 22, 2026
Raja Ram Mohan Roy is known for leading major social and educational reforms in 19th-century India. On his 254th birth anniversary, take a look at some interesting facts about the “Father of the Indian Renaissance”.
He played a crucial role in the abolition of the Sati system, where widows were forced to immolate themselves on their husbands’ funeral pyres.
Roy founded the Brahmo Samaj in 1828 to promote monotheism, rational thinking, and social equality.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy strongly supported women’s rights, including widow remarriage and women’s education.
He believed modern education was essential and promoted the study of science, mathematics, and Western learning in India.
He opposed idol worship and challenged rigid religious practices through his writings and speeches.
Roy worked with the British administration and also advocated freedom of the press in India.
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