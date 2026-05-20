Who Was Bipin Chandra Pal? Know Interesting Facts About The Freedom Fighter On His Death Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | May 20, 2026
Shrijut Bipin Chandra Pal, also known as Bipin Chandra Pal, was a freedom fighter, writer, orator, and social reformer who was one-third of the "Lal Bal Pal" triumvirate.
Lal Bal Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal) were a triumvirate of assertive nationalists who changed the political discourse of the Indian independence movement.
Pal was one of the main architects of the Swadeshi movement along with Sri Aurobindo. Bipin Chandra Pal also stood against the partition of Bengal by the colonial British government.
Shrijut Bipin Chandra Pal is known as the Father of Revolutionary Thoughts in India.
He was a pioneer of the Swadeshi movement and a fearless voice of Indian nationalism.
Chandra Pal was born in the Pail village of Habibganj District in Bangladesh.
He made major efforts to remove social and economic ills and also wrote books to educate people and address the plight of the nation and the need for freedom.
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