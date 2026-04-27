Vinod Khanna Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The Veteran Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | April 27, 2026
Vinod Khanna was a popular Indian actor and politician known for his work in Hindi cinema. He starred in many hit films and later served as a Member of Parliament. On his 9th death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the veteran actor.
Vinod Khanna was considered the style icon & fashion icon, often referred as 'Sexy Sanyasi' in media circle
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Vinod Khanna began his film journey playing negative and supporting roles before becoming one of Bollywood’s most charismatic leading men.
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Early in his career, he was often compared to Amitabh Bachchan due to his strong screen presence and action roles.
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Interestingly, Vinod Khanna was known for his disciplined fitness routine and was among the earliest Bollywood actors to popularise bodybuilding and a muscular screen image.
He acted in over 140 films across a career spanning four decades, working in iconic movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani, and Dayavan.
He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously in 2018 for his contribution to Indian cinema.
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