Who Was Pingali Venkayya? Here's To Know Some Of The Lesser-Known Facts About The Freedom Fighter

By: Sunanda Singh | July 04, 2026
Pingali Venkayya was born on August 2, 1876, in Bhatlapenumarru village, now in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. On his 63rd death anniversary, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the freedom fighter.
Pingali Venkayya created the first version of India's national flag, which was later adopted with modifications on July 22, 1947.
Venkayya actively participated in India's freedom movement and worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi.
As a young man, he served in the British Indian Army during the Second Boer War (1899–1902) in South Africa, where he is believed to have met Mahatma Gandhi.
He earned the nickname "Jhanda Venkayya" or the "Flag Man of India" because of his extensive research and advocacy for a national flag.
Pingali Venkayya was known for his interest in scientific research. Besides being a freedom fighter, he studied agriculture, geology, and mineralogy.
In 1916, he wrote a book titled A National Flag for India, presenting various flag designs and explaining the importance of having a national flag.
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