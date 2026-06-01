Who Was Neelam Sanjiva Reddy? Key Facts To Know About The Former President On His Death Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | June 01, 2026
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was an Indian politician, freedom activist, and the sixth President of India. He was the youngest President of India and remained in the office of the President from 1977 to 1982.
He died on June 1, 1996, on the occasion of his 30th death anniversary. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Right from his childhood, Reddy had been actively involved in the freedom movement and as a result, held several eminent positions before and after India attained independence.
Reddy is the only elected President of India without any opposition who brought about distinctive changes to public life through his intense commitment towards parliamentary democracy and its essential norms, immediately following the period of Emergency.
Sanjiva Reddy became the sixth President of India in 1977 at the age of 64, making him the youngest person to hold the office at that time.
After the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956, Sanjiva Reddy became its first Chief Minister, playing a key role in shaping the newly created state.
He joined India's freedom movement at a young age and participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement, spending time in British prisons.
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