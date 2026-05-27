Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Key Facts To Know About 'Chacha Nehru'

By: Sunanda Singh | May 27, 2026
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was an anti-colonial nationalist, secular humanist, and former Prime Minister who was called "Chacha Nehru."
He died on May 27, 1964, in his office at the age of 74. On his death anniversary, let's take a look at some of the key facts about Pandit Nehru.
Every year, November 14 is observed as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. The day is also celebrated as Children's Day in India.
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The first Prime Minister of India spent over 3259 days in British prisons and survived four assassination attempts.
Between 1950 and 1955, Chacha Nehru was nominated 11 times for the Nobel Prize, but never won.
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