'Prettiest Boy': Vedang Raina’s Scotland Getaway Is Straight Out Of A Travel Magazine

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 23, 2026
Vedang Raina recently shared glimpses from his Scotland trip that he went on with his friends.
The Jigra actor serves major vacation goals in the pictures with stylish looks against serene backgrounds.
From cozy hoodies paired with sleek shades to winter-inspired looks he checks all the boxes.
In one of the pictures he shared, he can be seen posing against a picturesque rainbow created in the fields in his background.
Travelling in Europe comes with a treat of its relaxing train rides, Vedang enjoys them with his sleek travel look.
He wore a leathered jacket paired with beige pants and a luxury watch sits on his wrist.
Vedang enjoying a chairlift ride with a stunning hilly background and fields around.